Outstanding coffee growers are honoured at the event (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai (VNA) – An appreciation day for coffee farmers took place in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on November 7, in conjunction with the launch a project on enhancing capacity and accessing production support resources for coffee production in indigenous communities, promoting emission-reducing coffee production methods in compliance with the EU Deforestation-free Regulation (EUDR) in Gia Lai and Kon Tum provinces.



The event attracted more than 400 indigenous ethnic households that are outstanding coffee growers in Gia Lai and Kon Tum.



The project costs a total of 581,888 EUR (625,000 USD), 60% of which sources from the Netherlands’ JDE Peet’s company, 33% from Gia Lai’s Vinh Hiep Ltd, and the remainder from other partners. It will be carried out from October 2023 to October 2028, in the districts of Dăk Doa, Mang Yang, Chu Se, Chu Prong, Duc Co, and Chu Pah of Gia Lai and Dak Ha and Ngoc Hoi of Kon Tum.



Via the project, about 10,000 coffee-producing households in the localities will enhance their access to sustainable coffee production techniques towards regenerative agriculture. It will facilitate production connections and transfer excellent technical models to enhance financial management awareness, financial autonomy, gender equality, and labour rights within production linkages. Additionally, the project will promote greenhouse gas emission reduction in coffee production and establish a database to comply with EUDR.



Do Ngoc Sy, Director of Sustainability Asia Pacific at JDE Peet's, said JDE Peet's now caters to coffee demand of 150 countries and territories worldwide. By 2025, it aims to purchase the entire coffee output of Vietnam.



Nguyen Viet Ha, Senior Sustainable Manager of the 4C organisation, committed to support to Vinh Hiep and other coffee companies in Vietnam to bring the taste of Vietnamese coffee to the global market in a transparent manner./.