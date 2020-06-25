Society Son La: Man caught with more than 43,000 meth pills A man has been arrested by police of the northern mountainous province of Son La for smuggling 218 packs containing a total of about 43,600 meth pills.

Society Ninety-one strikes reported in Vietnam in five months Ninety–one strikes occurred in Vietnam in the first five months of this year, mostly due to stagnant production – a major negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on enterprises and workers.

Society Two arrested for anti-State activities Police on June 24 arrested and searched the dwelling places of a woman and a man in the northwestern province of Hoa Binh on the charge of making, keeping, spreading and popularising information, documents and objects against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Society Irish man appears in court over 39 Vietnamese lorry deaths An Irish man has appeared in court charged with manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants who were found dead inside a lorry in Essex, the UK last October.