10,000 masks sent to help Vietnamese in Cyprus fight COVID-19
Rome (VNA) – A total of 10,000 face masks gifted by the government of Vietnam have been recently handed over to Vietnamese expats living in Cyprus by Honourary Consul-General to the European country Georgio Christophides.
Speaking at the handover ceremony, Christophides spoke highly of Vietnam’s successful containment of the COVID-19, heightening the country’s global prestige.
Head of the management board of the Vietnamese community in Cyprus Nguyen Duc Manh thanked the government of Vietnam for its attention to Vietnamese people in Cyprus.
He also expressed his appreciation towards the supports given by the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy and Cyprus, saying it has provided information for and protection of the Vietnamese people during the COVID-19 pandemic and helped them become more connected.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy and Cyprus Nguyen Thi Bich Hue took the occasion to send a letter to Vietnamese people here, saying the Party and State have always backed overseas Vietnamese, especially those severely hurt by the pandemic.
She expressed sympathies with them in their struggles and, at the same time, praised how they have overcome hardships and abided by local rules to protect themselves and others.
They have helped spread the Vietnamese tradition of kindness, solidarity and patriotism among the peoples, she wrote./.