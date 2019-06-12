More than 10,000 runners will compete in the Techcombank HCM City International Marathon this year (Photo: daidoanket.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - More than 10,000 runners will compete in the Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon on December 7 and 8 in HCM City, the event’s organising board has announced.



Participants will compete in 42km, 21km and 10km events.



Before the main events, children between the ages of five and 14 will be able to participate in the Kid’s Run.



The event has a total prize purse of 30,000 USD.



The event’s best athletes will represent Vietnam in the Abbott World Marathon Majors Wanda (AbbottWMM) 2021.-VNA