Culture - Sports Over 20 artists invited to draw posters on COVID-19 prevention The Department of Grassroots Culture under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on March 12 it had invited over 20 painters to draw posters portraying COVID-19 prevention and control.

Culture - Sports National steering committee set up for hosting regional sporting events Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has set up a national steering committee for the organisation of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th Southeast Asian Para Games (ASEAN Para Games 11) in 2021.