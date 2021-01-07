At the event (Photo: VNA)

An Giang (VNA) - The Central Executive Board of the Hoa Hao Buddhist Sangha held a ceremony in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on January 7 to mark the 101st birthday of the founder of Hoa Hao Buddhism, Huynh Phu So.

Vice President of the provincial Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Truong Hoang Trong hailed the Hoa Hao Buddhist Sangha for standing united and staying side-by-side with the nation.

Through five congresses, Hoa Hao Buddhist followers have actively responded to the national target programme on building new-style rural areas and civilised urban areas as well as spread charity models, contributing to local socio-economic development.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the organising board prepared body screeners, hand sanitiser, and thousands of masks to participants.

There are more than 2 million Hoa Hao Buddhist followers in Vietnam at present, with An Giang being home to the largest number./.