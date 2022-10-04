Health 490 new COVID-19 cases recorded on October 2 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,480,518 with 490 new cases recorded on October 2, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health 671 new COVID-19 cases recorded on October 1 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,480,028 with 671 new cases recorded on October 1, the lowest daily number for nearly three months, according to the Ministry of Health.