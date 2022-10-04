1,020 new COVID-19 cases recorded on October 4
The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,482,334 with 1,020 new cases recorded on October 4, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,482,334 with 1,020 new cases recorded on October 4, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 805 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,593,986. Meanwhile, there are 57 patients needing breathing support.
Two deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities rose to 43,151.
On October 3, an additional 18,113 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 260,228,227./.