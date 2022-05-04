104 traffic accidents occur nationwide during holiday
As many as 104 traffic accidents occurred nationwide during the four-day holiday, claiming 55 lives and injuring 84 people, according to the Traffic Police Department.
The public holiday marking the Southern Liberation and National Reunification lasted from April 30 to May 3 this year.
Compared to the same holiday last year, the number of accidents and fatalities went down 6.3 percent and 5.17 percent, respectively while there was an increase of 31.25 percent in injured people.
Police also found 24,061 violations of traffic regulations, collecting fines of up to over 26.35 billion VND (nearly 1.15 million USD). Over 400 cars and 6,257 motorbikes were seized and 2,684 driving licences revoked.
Most of the violators were fined for not wearing a helmet, exceeding the legal blood alcohol limit and exceeding speed limits./.