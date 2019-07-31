Medical stations have been required to provide good treatment for dengue fever patients (Source: VNA)

- As many as 105,000 cases of dengue fever have been recorded nationwide so far this year, including 10 deaths, and the number of the cases is likely to increase in localities across the country, according to the Ministry of Health.The ministry further said the localities with the highest number of cases are Khanh Hoa, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Binh Duong, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Ninh Thuan and Dong Nai.The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak has seen the second death caused by dengue fever this year, and reported a total of 7,776 cases in the last seven months.Meanwhile, dengue fever has also shown signs of spreading in the southern province of Dong Nai with over 8,100 cases in the period, 2.8 times higher than the same period of 2018.The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau has witnessed a surge of 138 percent in the patient number to more nearly 600.In the context that the disease is forecast to be more complicated, with a risk of increasing the number of cases, the Ministry of Health has set up eight working missions to supervise and direct the prevention of dengue fever in the localities with high risk.Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Kim Tien has also sent an official document to Chairmen of the People's Committees of the provinces and cities nationwide, requesting them to directly guide the implementation of mosquito larva killing campaigns.Medical stations have been required to provide good treatment for patients, aiming to minimize death cases from dengue fever.-VNA