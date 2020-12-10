10th National Patriotic Emulation Congress opens in Hanoi
-
Party General Secretary, State President Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who is also Chairman of the Central Emulation and Rewards Council, and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attend the Congress. (Photo: VNA)
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends the congress. (Photo: VNA)
-
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends the Congress. (Photo: VNA)
-
Party General Secretary, State President Nguyen Phu Trong, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh attend the Congress. (Photo: VNA)
-
Incumbent and former Party and State leaders attend the congress's opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)
-
Incumbent and former Party and State leaders attend the congress's opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)
-
Party, State leader Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)
-
Party, State leader Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivers the opening speech. (Photo: VNA)
-
Delegates visit a photo show on patriotic emulation movements on the sidelines of the congress. (Photo: VNA)
-
Delegates visit a photo exhibition on patriotic emulation movements on the sidelines of the congress. (Photo: VNA)
-
Delegates visit a photo show on patriotic emulation movements on the sidelines of the congress. (Photo: VNA)
-
Delegates visit a photo show on patriotic emulation movements on the sidelines of the congress. (Photo: VNA)