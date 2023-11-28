Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha chaired a meeting in Hanoi on November 28 with ministries, agencies and localities to review the 10-year implementation of a Resolution on basic and comprehensive reform in education and training, meeting the requirements of industrialisation and modernisation in the context of the socialist-oriented market economy and global integration.



Speaking at the event, Deputy PM Ha highlighted the significant role of the Resolution in concretising the Party and State's policies and guidelines, considering education the foremost national policy, and developing human resources in the context of the global shift from a reliance on natural resource exploitation to a knowledge-based, green and digital economy.



Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc said the draft project on reviewing the resolution implementation has clearly outlined important achievements in the work over the past decade, contributing to improving intellectual capacity, developing human resources and nurturing talents for the country’s socio-economic development and global integration.



Notably, the institutional framework and policies regarding education and training have been basically completed, laying an important legal foundation for the innovation process, he said.



He added that preschool education has made strides in terms of scale and quality. The outcomes of human resources training at various levels according to the Vietnam - National Qualifications Framework have been better.



Vocational education is increasingly attracting more students while higher education is experiencing a positive shift in the structure of majors, with the quality of graduates gradually meeting the demand of the labour market, he said.



The deputy minister also pointed out shortcomings in the process, such as the delayed issuance of legal policies on education and training, certain regulations on recruitment, use and management of civil servants, specific preferential policies regarding taxes, capital and investment, State management and autonomy in education institutions, and limited quality of higher education.



Delegates at the event proposed solutions to achieve the goals regarding preschool education enrollment rate, the high school graduation rate and its equivalents as outlined in the Resolution. They also suggested piloting new forms of international education collaboration in major urban areas and reconsidering management mechanisms and models in universities to ensure comprehensive autonomy, along with quality management and digital transformation./.