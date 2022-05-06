Participants gathered at Trinh Hoai Duc Gymnasium before moving to the museum. Leading the delegation were police cars, followed by two cars carrying 11 outstanding athletes, representing 11 countries at the Games.

The delegation came to President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum to lay a memorial wreath.

The fire will be kept in a lamp at the My Dinh national stadium to the opening ceremony of the Games./.

VNA