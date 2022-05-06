11 outstanding athletes attend SEA Games fire ceremony
The fire ceremony for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) started at 5pm of May 6 at Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hanoi, according to the Organising Committee.
Participants gathered at Trinh Hoai Duc Gymnasium before moving to the museum. Leading the delegation were police cars, followed by two cars carrying 11 outstanding athletes, representing 11 countries at the Games.
The delegation came to President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum to lay a memorial wreath.
The fire will be kept in a lamp at the My Dinh national stadium to the opening ceremony of the Games./.