Society Hanoi’s modern roundabout intersections An array of modern roads and roundabout intersections have been built across the capital city of Hanoi, making contributions to the local socio-economic development over the past years.

Society PM urges efforts to achieve national target programmes Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked ministries, agencies and localities to take action to drastically and effectively implement national target programmes.

Society Remains of volunteer soldiers reburied in Kon Tum A service was held at a martyrs’ cemetery in the Central Highland province of Kon Tum on June 10 to rebury the remains of 13 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos and Cambodia during wartime.