1,130 new COVID-19 cases recorded on October 6
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,484,659 with 1,130 new cases recorded on October 6, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 515 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,595,359.
Meanwhile, there are 76 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities rose to 43,151.
On October 5, an additional 13,013 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 260,244,980./.