Business Measures sought to capitalise on European market An online conference was held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 5 to seek measures and strategies to effectively approach and exploit the promising but choosy European market.

Business Vietnam becomes region's largest gold market: WGC Vietnam is the largest gold market in Southeast Asia, according to a recent study of the World Gold Council (WGC).

Business Agro-forestry-fisheries exports up over 24 percent in Jan-Apr The import-export value of agro-forestry-fisheries products in the first four months of 2021 stood at about 32.07 billion USD, with exports estimated at 17.15 billion USD, a 24.2 percent increase year-on-year, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has reported.