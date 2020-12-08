Business Localities see rise in disbursement of foreign-sourced public funds The disbursement of public investment sourced from foreign loans in localities around Vietnam during January - November increased considerably compared to the first half of the year.

Hanoi looks to recoup growth momentum right in 2021 The capital city has recorded economic expansion of 3.94 percent this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is expecting to regain momentum to secure growth of around 7.5 percent in 2021.

Over 3.7 million orders recorded on Online Friday More than 3.7 million orders were placed via websites and e-commerce platforms during a 60-hour online shopping programme launched by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on December 4, up 267 percent compared to the average rate of a normal day.

Central bank proposes expanding VAMC's operation The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has proposed expanding the Vietnam Asset Management Company's (VAMC) operations, saying the agency should purchase and sell bad debts and assets of all sectors in the economy.