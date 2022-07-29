Culture - Sports Infographic Vietnam tops SEA Games 31 medal tally with 205 golds Vietnam has wrapped up their SEA Games 31 run at the top of the medal table with 205 golds. Thailand came second with 92 golds and Indonesia third with 69.

Culture - Sports Infographic The SEA Games summary For over half a century, the SEA Games have enthralled sports fans and helped promote solidarity and friendship among countries in the region.