Politics Infographic Fifth Party Congress: Significant transition in mindset The fifth National Party Congress in March 1982 vowed to devote all efforts for the socialist Fatherland and the people’s happiness.

Politics Infographic Fourth Party Congress: Leading country to national reunification The fourth National Party Congress, held from December 14-20, 1976, reviewed the resistance war against the US imperialists for national salvation, and guiding the nation towards socialism.