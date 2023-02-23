11-year-old Cambodian girl dies of H5N1 bird flu
Phnom Penh (VNA) - An 11-year-old girl from southeast Cambodia's Prey Veng province had died of H5N1 human avian influenza, the country's Ministry of Health's Communicable Disease Control Department reported on February 22.
The girl fell ill on February 16, with the symptoms of a high temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, cough and sore throat, the department said, adding that she first sought local health service, but her condition saw no improvements, so she was then transferred to the National Pediatric Hospital in Phnom Penh.
On February 21, the doctor took her samples for diagnosis at the National Institute of Public Health and the results came out one day later, confirming that she was positive for H5N1 bird flu, and the girl died later.
The department called on people not to touch ill or dead poultry and if suspected of having been infected with the virus./.