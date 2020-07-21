12 new imported cases of COVID-19 reported on July 21 morning
Vietnam recorded 12 new infections of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on July 21 morning, and all are imported cases boarding a flight four days ago, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.
Vietnamese citizens wait to handle broading procedures at Sheremetyevo International Airport of Russia (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 12 new infections of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on July 21 morning, and all are imported cases boarding a flight four days ago, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.
The new patients, comprising two women and 10 men, had been repatriated on Flight VN5062, which departed Russia and transited Belarus before landing at Van Don International Airport in northern Quang Ninh province on July 17.
All of them have been quarantined upon their arrival.
Meanwhile, Vietnam entered the 96th straight day without community transmission of COVID-19 on July 21.
Among the 396 confirmed cases so far, 256 are imported and quarantined upon their arrival.
Most of the 36 patients still under treatment are in stable condition, including four negative for the virus once and one at least twice.
There are 11,088 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit areas in quarantine at present, including 111 in hospitals, 9,949 in other quarantine sites, and 1,028 at home or accommodation facilities./.