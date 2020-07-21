Health Vietnam records another imported COVID-19 case Vietnam recorded another imported COVID-19 case on July 19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 383, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam goes through 94 days without COVID-19 infections in community Vietnam has reported no new COVID-19 infections in the community for 94 days, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on July 19 morning.