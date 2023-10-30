Right from the early morning of October 28, a large number of local people and tourists gathered along the city’s beach waiting to watch the exciting competitions.

The event is accompanying the provincial project "Journey to Green the Sea," promoting the regeneration and development of coastal ecosystems and residential areas in Binh Dinh.

The organizing committee hoped that, the event will create motivation to promote the sailing racing movement in Vietnam, as well as contribute to promote local tourism.

The two-day race is also part of the Formula 1 powerboat race F1H2O Grand Prix and Aquabike Grand Prix 2024, which will be held at Thi Nai Lagoon in Quy Nhon city at the beginning of the next year./.

