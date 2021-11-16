120 students to compete in Vietnam Mind Map Championship final in December
The first Vietnam Mind Map Championship held by the Vietnam Records Institute attracted 9,989 candidates aged 6-17, of whom 120 have entered next month’s finals. (Photo Courtesy of the institute)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - One hundred and twenty candidates aged 6-17 years will compete in the 180-minute final round of the first Vietnam Mind Map Championship on December 12.
Mind Map refers to a diagram that represents tasks, words, concepts, or items linked to and arranged around a central concept or subject using a non-linear graphical layout that allows the user to build an intuitive framework around a central concept.
Contestants will use colour pens, pencils, paints, and other art materials to make the mind maps.
They will create two, one each on a subject from a textbook chosen by the organisers and a lecture to be delivered during the competition.
The event will be organised by the Vietnam Records Institute along with the Vietnam MindMap Organisation and Tam Tri Luc Company to help students from primary to high school levels develop creative thinking and boost their memory.
The preliminary round from July 15 to November 4 attracted 9,989 candidates who created more than 28,000 mind maps.
The organisers have collaborated with schools across the country to offer students training in creating mind maps.
Mind Maps have been proven to boost productivity, creativity and memory./.