Society Bribery case at foreign ministry's consular department prosecuted The Investigation Security Agency under the Ministry of Public Security has prosecuted a case of taking bribes at the Consular Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs while licensing the firms that conducted repatriation flights for Vietnamese people.

Society President reduces death penalties to life sentences for four prisoners President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 28 decided to reduce death penalties to life sentences for four prisoners, on the occasion of the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.

Society Programme on socio-economic recovery, development set to be issued before Tet A programme on socio-economic recovery and development is set to be issued before the Tet (Lunar New Year), which falls on February 1 this year, according to Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong.

Society President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum to open on lunar year’s last day The Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh will be open to the public on January 31 (the last day of the lunar year), the Management Board of the site has announced.