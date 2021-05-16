Health Vietnam reports additional 18 COVID-19 infections The Ministry of Health announced 18 new COVID-19 infections over the past six hours to 12:00pm on May 15, including two imported cases and 16 in quarantine facilities.

Health Deputy PM orders maintaining readiness in pandemic fight Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on May 14 emphasised the spirit of readiness as COVID-19 would break out in the community anytime.

Health Vietnam records 60 new COVID-19 cases on May 14 afternoon Vietnam recorded 60 new COVID-19 cases, including 59 domestic infections, over the last six hours to 6:00pm on May 14, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Health May 14 morning sees 16 new domestic COVID-19 cases Vietnam logged 16 more COVID-19 cases in the past six hours to 12:00 May 14, all of them were detected in sealed off areas, according to the Ministry of Health.