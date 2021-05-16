127 new COVID-19 cases reported on May 16 morning
Vietnam confirmed 127 new infections of COVID-19, all detected in quarantine facilities or in locked down areas, over the last 12 hours to 6:am on May 16, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).
Taking samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo; VNA)
Of the new cases, 98 were recorded in Bac Giang, 23 in Bac Ninh, five in Dien Bien and one in Hoa Binh.
The new cases brought the national tally to 4,112, with 2,649 domestic and 1,463 imported cases.
The MoH’ Department of Medical Examination Management reported that 2,668 patients have been given the all-clear. The death toll is now 36.
Among the patients under treatment, 46 have tested negative to the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 26 twice, and 28 thrice.
Meanwhile, 104,077 people are being quarantined nationwide.
The Ministry said an additional 7,335 people were administered COVID-19 vaccine nationwide on May 15, raising the total number of vaccinated people to 977,032./.