Hanoi (VNA) – The 12th Education Cooperation Week between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China began in Guiyang city of China’s Guizhou province on July 22.



The event aims to tighten bilateral education cooperation between ASEAN and China.



It drew more than 2,400 delegates from ASEAN members and China, along with those of seven special partners including Russia, Switzerland and Kazakhstan.



The delegates are scheduled to attend 10 forums with 22 sub-projects, which focus on tertiary education cooperation; vocational training and nursery education; innovation and entrepreneurial training courses in universities; partnership between education establishments and businesses; and youth exchanges.



ASEAN and Guizhou have bolstered education cooperation in recent years, and about 71 percent of international students in the Chinese province come from ASEAN nations.



Universities in Guizhou have set up partnerships with 85 education establishments in ASEAN.



The ASEAN-China Education Week has been run annually since 2008. -VNA