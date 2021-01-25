12th Party Congress: Entering era of integration and development
The 12th National Party Congress takes place in Hanoi from January 20 to 28, 2016. (Photo: VNA)
Several domestic private enterprises with great competitive capacity in the country, region and the world have been established. In photo: Auto manufacturing at the Hai Phong-based Vinfast factory, a subsidiary of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup. (Photo: VNA)
Under the instruction and management of the Government, the determination and unanimity of the whole political system and people, Vietnam has successfully gone through three COVID-19 waves and basically contained the pandemic. That brings Vietnam a lot of compliments from international community. In photo: Vietnam’s National Hospital of Tropical Diseases No.2 in Hanoi’s Dong Anh district has the highest number of COVID-19 patients having been cured. (Photo: VNA)
Some telecom and IT enterprises in Vietnam have attained development breakthroughs. In photo: Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung and Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh conduct first video call using 5G network via the gNodeB transceiver which is developed by Viettel. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam’s health sector has seen several achievements in studying, developing and applying technology which has been globally recognised. In photo: The Central Military Hospital 108 announces the successful hand transplant surgery with the hand taken from a living person, the first of its kind in the world, February 2020. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam has now produced 11/12 vaccines used in the expanded national programme on immunization and several medicines requiring high technology. In photo: First human trial of Nano Covax is conducted on December 17, 2020, marking a significant progress in Vietnam’s journey of producing COVID-19 vaccine, sparking an expectation of a ‘made in Vietnam’ COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Chairperson of AIPA-41 and Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Tong Thi Phong chair a plenary session of the General Assembly of the 41st ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-41). (Photo: VNA)
Strategic and comprehensive partnerships between Vietnam and other countries have been consolidated and expanded and many new-generation free trade agreements have been signed. In photo: Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of ASEAN 2020, witnesses the signing of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in Hanoi, November 15, 2020. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam’s successful ASEAN chairmanship term 2020 proves effectiveness of the Party’s multilateralism external relations approach. In photo: The 36th ASEAN Summit takes place on June 26, 2020 in Hanoi via teleconference, becoming the first summit held by Vietnam in its ASEAN Chairmanship term in 2020. (Photo: VNA)
The success of APEC 2017 shows Vietnam’s role as an active and responsible member of international community while representing the Southeast Asian country’s contributions to bolstering peace, collaboration and prosperity of the region. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong meets and holds talks with US President Donald Trumps in Hanoi on February 2, 2019 during the latter’s visit to Vietnam to attend the second United States – Democratic People’s Republic of Korea summit from February 27-28. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam continues to strengthen and expand its relationship framework with key partner countries, enhance political trust and bolster substantive cooperation in many fields with all partners, especially neighboring countries, ASEAN members and major powerhouses. In photo: US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the White House in Washington D.C on May 31, 2017 as part of the latter’s official visit to the US from May 29-31, 2017. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam has actively promoted its roles at the United Nations and related forums, mechanisms. In photo: Vice State President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh delivers a speech at the 32nd session of the Human Rights Council at the headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, June 13, 2016. (Photo: VNA)
By persistently following a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace and collaboration, multilateralisation and diversification in foreign relations, proactive and active in international integration, being a reliable friend and partner of international community, Vietnam now has its best-ever wealth, potential, position, and prestige. In photo: Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong during the latter’s official visit to Russia, September 6, 2018. (Photo: VNA)
The fight against corruption has been drastically and methodically prompted with significant progresses and results. In photo: The 17th session of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-corruption under the chairmanship of Party General Secretary, President, and Head of the Steering Committee Nguyen Phu Trong, January 15, 2020. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam continues to strengthen and expand its relationship framework with key partner countries, enhance political trust and bolster substantive cooperation in many fields with all partners, especially neighboring countries, ASEAN members and major powerhouses. In photo: Head of the Party Central Committee’s Communications and Education Commission Vo Van Thuong holds a welcome ceremony for President of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong-un at Dong Dang Station (Lang Son) while the latter was in Vietnam for attending the second US-DPRK Summit in Hanoi from February 27-28, 2019 and for an official friendship visit. (Photo: VNA)
Strategic and comprehensive partnerships have continued to be strengthened and expanded and relations with other countries have been deepened and strengthened. Vietnam has promoted signing and implementation of new generation free trade agreements. In photo: Signing ceremony of the EU- Vietnam Free Trade Agreement. ( Photo: VNA)
Strategic and comprehensive partnerships have continued to be strengthened and expanded, and relations with other countries have been deepened and strengthened. Vietnam has promoted signing and implementation of new generation free trade agreements. In photo: Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh (right) and representatives of countries participating in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement of Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) attend the trade pact’s signing ceremony in Santiago (Chile), March 8, 2018. (Photo: VNA)
By effectively joining in the United Nations peacekeeping missions, Vietnam’s prestige and responsibility in the world have been enhanced. In photo: Officers and soldiers of the first level-2 field hospital are dispatched to South Sudan to take on UN peacekeeping missions, October 2, 2018. (Photo: VNA)