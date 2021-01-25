12th Party Congress: Entering era of integration and development

Vietnam continues to strengthen and expand its relationship framework with key partner countries, enhance political trust and bolster substantive cooperation in many fields with all partners, especially neighboring countries, ASEAN members and major powerhouses. In photo: Head of the Party Central Committee’s Communications and Education Commission Vo Van Thuong holds a welcome ceremony for President of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong-un at Dong Dang Station (Lang Son) while the latter was in Vietnam for attending the second US-DPRK Summit in Hanoi from February 27-28, 2019 and for an official friendship visit. (Photo: VNA)