The Question-&-Answer session of the National Assembly on November 3 (Photo: VNA)

– The 15th National Assembly began the 12th working day of its fourth sitting on November 3 with group discussions on the draft Land Law (revised) in the morning.In the afternoon, the Question-&-Answer session started with Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi the first to take the floor, answering questions of NA deputies on construction issues.Besides Nghi, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung, Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang and Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong also gave replies on construction-related issues in their fields of management.The Q-&-A session was broadcast live by the national broadcasters and the NA’s television channel.During the session, 36 deputies put questions, focusing on urban planning and management, delays in planning approval; the handling of illegal and unauthorised construction activities, the management of the real estate market, and problems in real estate transactions.Social housing for low income earners and workers, the management of costs and supply of materials for important construction projects were also brought to the spotlight at the Q-&-A session.On November 4, the NA will continue with Q-&-A activities, with issues related to information and communications, and home affairs to be raised./.