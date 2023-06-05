Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 5 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM calls for early finalisation of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with UAE Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Hanoi on June 5, calling on the UAE to work closely with the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade to soon finalise talks on the bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Politics FM’s France visit to reaffirm common perception of vision of bilateral ties: Ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang has said Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son’s attendance at the 2023 Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM) and official visit to France from June 5-8 would provide an opportunity to reaffirm the common perception of the vision of the bilateral relations and the determination to promote deeper and closer connections between the two countries, particularly in meeting their requirements in the new context.

Politics Vietnamese naval ship joins naval exercise in Indonesia Ship 20 of the Naval Region 3’s Brigade 172 anchored in Makassar, Sulawesi, Indonesia, on June 4 to participate in the 4th Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo (MNEK), according to the Quan doi Nhan dan newspaper.