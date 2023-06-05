12th working day of 15th National Assembly’s fifth session
At the NA working session. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The draft revised law on credit organisations was among the three bills scrutinised by the National Assembly on June 5 – the 12th working day of its fifth session.
Apart from the document, legislators also looked into the draft revised housing law in the morning, with a plenary session and group discussions.
In the afternoon, they also discussed in groups the draft revised law on water resources and the draft revised law on credit organisations.
On June 6, the legislature is scheduled to hold a question and answer session, which will be broadcast live on national television and radio channels, and the NA’s television channel./.