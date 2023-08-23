Society Infographic Vietnam continues global peacekeeping efforts Vietnam’s Engineering Unit Rotation 2 left for Abyei on August 8 to carry out the peacekeeping mission of the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei. Members of the unit are fully prepared to conduct their assigned duties and responsibilities.

Travel Infographic 55 countries, territories exempt from visa for Vietnamese citizens Vietnamese passport holders can enter 55 destinations around the world without the need to apply for a visa or with simplified visa procedures, including visa issuance at the border or through electronic check-in.

Society Infographic Social development targets set in National Master Plan Under the National Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, Vietnam is set to become a developing nation with modern industry, high average incomes, and economic growth by 2030, based on science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

Sci-Tech Infographic Da Nang takes the lead in digital transformation rankings Da Nang topped the country’s Digital Transformation Index (DTI) rankings in 2022, according to the DTI 2022 Report released by the Ministry of Information and Communications on July 13. This is the third consecutive year the central city has led the way in digital transformation.