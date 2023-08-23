13 airports allow foreigners’ entry and exit with e-visas
The following list of 13 airports allow foreigners to enter and exit Vietnam with electronic visas (e-visas) from August 15, 2023 under Government Resolution No 127/NQ-CP.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicHoan Kiem district etched with historical and cultural significance
Nestled in the heart of Hanoi, Hoan Kiem district showcases the rich tapestry of the historical and cultural heritage in time-honoured Thang Long - Hanoi.
See more
InfographicVietnam continues global peacekeeping efforts
Vietnam’s Engineering Unit Rotation 2 left for Abyei on August 8 to carry out the peacekeeping mission of the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei. Members of the unit are fully prepared to conduct their assigned duties and responsibilities.
Infographic55 countries, territories exempt from visa for Vietnamese citizens
Vietnamese passport holders can enter 55 destinations around the world without the need to apply for a visa or with simplified visa procedures, including visa issuance at the border or through electronic check-in.
InfographicSocial development targets set in National Master Plan
Under the National Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, Vietnam is set to become a developing nation with modern industry, high average incomes, and economic growth by 2030, based on science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation.
InfographicDa Nang takes the lead in digital transformation rankings
Da Nang topped the country’s Digital Transformation Index (DTI) rankings in 2022, according to the DTI 2022 Report released by the Ministry of Information and Communications on July 13. This is the third consecutive year the central city has led the way in digital transformation.
InfographicVietnam moves up in 2023 Global Peace Index
Vietnam climbed four spots to 41st out of 163 countries and territories in the 2023 Global Peace Index (GPI), an annual study conducted by the Australia-based Institute for Economics and Peace.