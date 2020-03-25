13 mln USD raised through G-bond auctions hinh anh 1Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
 
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Treasury raised 301 billion VND (13 million USD) worth of Government bonds at an auction held by the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on March 25.

Accordingly, it offered G-bonds of 10-, 15- and 20-year maturity, each worth 1 trillion VND.

Twenty-year bonds were sold for 301 billion VND at an annual interest rate of 3 percent, or 0.02 percent higher than the March 4 auction.

Since the beginning of this year, the State Treasury has mobilised over 32.9 trillion VND via G-bond auctions on the HNX./.

VNA