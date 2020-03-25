13 mln USD raised through G-bond auctions
The State Treasury raised 301 billion VND (13 million USD) worth of Government bonds at an auction held by the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on March 25.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Accordingly, it offered G-bonds of 10-, 15- and 20-year maturity, each worth 1 trillion VND.
Twenty-year bonds were sold for 301 billion VND at an annual interest rate of 3 percent, or 0.02 percent higher than the March 4 auction.
Since the beginning of this year, the State Treasury has mobilised over 32.9 trillion VND via G-bond auctions on the HNX./.
