Hanoi (VNA) – As many as 13 teams will participate in the Asian Women's U23 Volleyball Championship for Dong Luc Cup, which will take place from July 13 to 21 in Hanoi, said the Vietnam Volleyball Federation on July 4.



The teams are from Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Kazakhstan, Macao, Maldives, New Zealand, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Thailand and hosts Vietnam.



They will play in the round-robin format in the group stage and in the knockout format starting the semi-finals.



Speaking at the press briefing on the tournament, vice head of the Vietnam Sports Administration Tran Duc Phan said it is expected to help young talents to improve their skills and bolster cooperation, friendship and solidarity among the volleyball federations.



In addition, the event is designed to help Vietnamese players to prepare for the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in the Philippines later this year. -VNA