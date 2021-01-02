Business EVN to digitalise all facilities on transmission lines by 2022 The Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) is planning to have all equipment on transmission lines and 80 percent of 110 kV circuit facilities digitalised from now to 2022.

Vietsovpetro eyes close to 3 mln tonnes of oil equivalent in 2021 The Vietnam – Russia oil and gas joint venture Vietsovpetro sets to exploit nearly 3 million tonnes of oil equivalent and condensate in 2021, according to Director General Nguyen Quynh Lam.

M&A scaled down in 2020 but some deals stand out The year 2020 marked a rough year for the global finance and equity markets as the COVID-19 pandemic scaled down the global economy and discouraged investors to execute their M&A deals as planned.

RCEP a bright spot in bleak global economy The COVID-19 pandemic has cast a long shadow and created uncertainty over the global economy. The signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), however, offers a beacon of hope, as it marks a victory for multilateralism and free trade regionally and globally.