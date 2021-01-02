13,000 Ford Rangers sold in 2020
Despite many challenges caused by COVID-19, the Ford Ranger model continues to be one among the best-selling pickups in the country with over 13,000 units sold in 2020.
Hanoi (VNA) -
In the recent report, Ford Vietnam announced that it was preparing for a better start to the “New Normal” period from 2021.
The company has launched a new campaign for the Ranger model with a new global platform.
The “Live The Ranger Life” campaign aims at inspiring and honouring Ranger owners’ unique lifestyles and hidden strength.
2020 has been a very difficult and unsettling year for the economy in general and the auto industry in particular because of the influence of the COVID-19. However, thanks to rapid and timely strategic changes as well as safer and more consumer-friendly experience programmes, Ford Vietnam gradually have overcome difficulties, and have continued to maintain its leading position in the market with Ford Vietnam’s strong segments such as the Ranger pickup truck, said Pham Van Dung, General Director of Ford Vietnam.
This is the model that initiated the multi-purpose pickup truck segment, becoming the king of work, an ideal family member, and an amazing off-road companion, he added.
Beyond the "Built Ford Tough" foundation platform, the diverse community of Ford Ranger owners has created exceptional value for this pickup truck during its nearly 40-year development. These are summarised in the new "Live the Ranger Life" platform's core values, reflecting the individual personality as well as the long-standing strengths of the Ranger model.
The Ford Vietnam team, partners and the Ford Ranger owner community have all contributed to building the “Live The Ranger Life” platform.
During the COVID-19 outbreak, with the support of Pickup Vietnam Club (PVC) members, multiple Ford Rangers were transformed into mobile relief vehicles to distribute gifts and necessities to the less fortunate.
Additionally, in an attempt to help sustain central Vietnam locals’ life after the flooding disaster, Ford Vietnam financed fuel costs, and its authorised dealers offered technical vehicles and logistics through the PVC relief truck endeavor, ensuring delivery of nearly 60 tonnes of relief goods to the people in the four central provinces in a responsive, safe and rapid manner./.
