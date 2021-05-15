131 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Vietnam on May 15 evening
A health worker conducts COVID-19 swab test for a citizen recently travelling to Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health announced 131 new COVID-19 infections since 12:00pm on May 15, including two imported and 129 in local quarantine facilities.
This means Vietnam now has 2,522 domestic and 1.463 imported COVID-19 cases.
Among the active patients, 46 have tested negative to SARS-CoV-2 once, 25 twice, and 28 thrice. As many as 2,668 patients have been given the all-clear.
The death toll of the pandemic in Vietnam is now 36./.