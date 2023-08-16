An overview of the conference held in Ho Chi Minh on August tointroduce the 134th China Import and Export Fair. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry – Ho Chi Minh City Branch (VCCI-HCM City), in collaboration with China Foreign Trade Centre and Guangdong Enterprise Confederation under Chinese Business Association in Vietnam, held a conference on August 16 to introduce the 134th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair).



The Canton Fair is the largest trade fair which has been held biannually in Guangzhou every spring and autumn since 1957. This year's edition, which is scheduled to take place in October, will cover 1.55 million sq.m with 74,000 pavilions.



According to Zhang Sihong, Vice President of China Foreign Trade Centre, the fair has become one of the reliable destinations for businesses from all over the world to explore the Chinese market. This fair not only provides an opportunity for suppliers and buyers to exchange but also an ideal platform to introduce new products, discover new markets and seek new customers, he noted.



A variety of products will be showcased at the event, including electronics and household appliances, telecommunications equipment; building materials; textiles and garments; food and pharmaceuticals, he said, adding that the number of Vietnamese businesses participating in the fairs increases year by year.



Vo Tan Thanh, Vice Chairman of VCCI-HCM, said the fair not only helps businesses access the Chinese market, but also a large consumption market with opportunities to expand trade globally.



China is the biggest trading partner among 200 countries and territories that have import-export relations with Vietnam. Meanwhile, Vietnam is China's largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the eighth largest trading partner of the neighbouring country in the world.



In the first six months of this year, two-way trade turnover between Vietnam and China reached over 75.5 billion USD. Vietnam’s main export items to China include mobile phones and components, computers and components, crude oil, coal, seafood, agricultural products and footwear./.