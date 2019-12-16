135 projects become operational in Bac Ninh’s industrial parks in 2019
A total of 135 projects have been put into operation at industrial parks in the northern province of Bac Ninh so far this year, raising the total number of operational projects in local IPs to 1,070.
Workers at Orion Food Vina Co.,Ltd at Yen Phong industrial park (Photo: bacninh.gov.vn)
Bac Ninh (VNA) – A total of 135 projects have been put into operation at industrial parks in the northern province of Bac Ninh so far this year, raising the total number of operational projects in local IPs to 1,070.
Firms in Bac Ninh’s IPs generated over 1,151 trillion VND (49.45 billion USD) in industrial production value, exported 22.6 billion USD worth of products, and contributed 11.5 trillion VND to the state budget.
From the outset of the year, the management boards of the local industrial parks revoked investment certificates and investment registration certificates of 237 projects with total registered capital of 942.6 million USD.
After two decades, the industrial parks have become an important part of the local economy, promoting the economic structure transform, while improving the province’s capacity in production and technology transfer, enhancing production efficiency and engaging deeper into the global production chain.
Established on August 25, 1998 under the Prime Minister’s Decision 152, the Management Board of Bac Ninh Industrial Parks has overcome various difficulties to complete all assigned tasks.
Particularly, strong performance in investment management and industrial park planning has helped Bac Ninh strongly thrive from a poor locality to one of the richest localities and a socio-economic development model with increasing role in the national economy.
Since 2000 when Bac Ninh launched its first industrial park of Tien Son, the province has currently had 16 concentrated industrial parks covering nearly 6,400 hectares. Ten of them have been operational. The occupancy ratio of the park has reached 88 percent of cleared land, much higher than the national average ratio./.