Society Chinese naval training ship visits Da Nang Chinese navy training ship Qi Jiguang is visiting the central coastal city of Da Nang from May 23 to 25, as part of the activities within the nations’ bilateral cooperation framework.

Society Workshop promotes Vietnam’s initiative on displaying ASEAN Flag A workshop was held in Hanoi on May 22, providing guidelines for displaying the ASEAN Flag next to the National Flag at the compound of ASEAN Member State’s military units participating in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations.

Society DK1 platform stands firm on East Sea The DK1/16 platform stands firm as a steel belt marking Vietnam’s national sovereignty over seas and islands and guarded by naval seamen around the clock.

Videos Quang Binh working to remove EC “yellow card” on IUU fishing The central coastal province of Quang Binh has been actively taking a wide range of measures to prevent illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing within its borders, in a bid to have the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” warning against Vietnam’s seafood exports removed.