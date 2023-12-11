1.3km-long rice-themed road set up at Hau Giang exhibition
This is an activity within the framework of the Vietnam-Hau Giang International Rice Festival 2023 held from December 11 to 14.
At the exhibition, which remains open to visitors until the end of January 3, 2024, a rice-themed road is set up along Xa No canal in Vi Thanh city. To make the 1.3km-long and 30m-wide road, 20,000 pots of rice are used to depict the life cycle of rice as well as cultivation methods through each period.
A Vietnam map made from rice varieties of the 63 provinces and cities is also displayed at the event.
Director of the Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Ngo Minh Long said that after nearly 120 years, Xa No canal continues to hold an important role in agricultural production of the Mekong Delta region, considered the rice granary of Vietnam.
The festival aims to promote the development of high-quality rice production as well as its value chain towards organic rice production, ensuring food security and climate change adaptation in the Mekong Delta.
This marks the first time the Vietnam-Hau Giang Rice Industry Festival, initiated in 2009, has been upgraded into an international-level event. It will feature 500 booths showcasing various kinds of rice, the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme, rice delicacies, and machinery that serves rice production./.