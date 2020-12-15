13th “Love for Hanoi’ art programme held
An art performance at the programme (Source: hanoimoi.com.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – The 13th “Love for Hanoi" art programme was held at the Hanoi Opera House on December 14, with the presence of Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue.
The programme, divided into two parts, featured well-known songs praising the love for the country in general and the capital city in particular.
The first part, themed “Hanoi – Dien Bien Phu in the Air”, comprised of five famous songs about Hanoi such as Bai Ca Ha Noi (Song of Hanoi), Hanoi – Dien Bien Phu in the Air, Ha Noi nhung dem khong ngu (Hanoi sleepless nights), Ha Noi cua toi (My Hanoi) and Ha Noi niem tin va hi vong (Hanoi faith and hope).
Meanwhile, the second part, themed “street rhythms”, honoured three composers of the capital city who received the State Awards for Literature and Arts, namely Hoang Duong, Dang Huu Phu and Vu Thiet.
The programme attracted the participation of the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra, People’s Artist Ngo Hoang Quan, Meritorious Artist Ngo Hoang Linh, and such singers as Minh Chuyen, Dang Thuat, Hoang Quang and Luong Nguyet Anh./.