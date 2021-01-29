World Lao newspaper hails Vietnam’s cause of socialism building The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s 13th National Congress marks 35 years of significant achievements in the country’s Doi Moi (Renewal) process, proving that its cause of socialism building suits the actual situation in Vietnam and the development trends of the era, Lao newspaper Pasaxon said on January 29.

World Thailand’s 2021 growth outlook revised down to 2.8 percent The Finance Ministry of Thailand has cut its 2021 economic growth forecast for the country to 2.8 percent from the 4.5 percent projected last October.

World South African paper praises Vietnam’s comprehensive, modern diplomacy South Africa’s Pretoria News on January 29 ran an article entitled “Historic milestone for Vietnam” by its Editor-in-Chief Valerie Boje, highlighting the success of the comprehensive and modern diplomacy of Vietnam with focus on the three pillars of Party diplomacy, State diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy.

World Vietnam backs comprehensive political solution to Libyan issue: Diplomat Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. to the UN, reaffirmed Vietnam’s support for a comprehensive political solution led and owned by Libyans on the basis of respecting its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.