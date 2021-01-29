13th National Congress helps ensure political stability in Vietnam: Stratfor
Vietnam is in the position to reap further economic and political success, and the Communist Party of Vietnam’s 13th National Congress will be a factor that helps ensure the nation’s political stability, according to Stratfor, a US-based geopolitical intelligence platform.
At the National Convention Centre in Hanoi where the 13th National Part Congress is taking place (Photo: VNA)
An article published on the Stratfor website on January 29 noted that Vietnam’s handling of domestic COVID-19 outbreaks and prioritisation of production continuity will enable it to mobilise capital to low-end production operations.
Meanwhile, in an article published on January 28, the Bloomberg said Vietnam is seeking to boost the role of the private sector in the economy as a push for higher growth and productivity.
It said delegates to the National Party Congress this week are expected to approve a five-year economic blueprint that calls for private companies to account for more than half of the economy by 2025, from 42 percent now, and to almost double per-capita gross domestic product in one of the world’s fastest growing economies.
According to official plans, Vietnam targets to become a developing country surpassing the lower middle income level and having a modern-oriented industry by 2025, a developing one with a modern industry and upper middle income by 2030, and a developed one with high income by 2045./.