The 1,587 delegates in attendance are representing more than 5.1 million Party members nationwide, and the figure is 80 more delegates than at the 12th National Party Congress and the highest number ever.

The 13th National Party Congress has the theme “Strengthening the building and rectification of the Party and the political system into purity and strength; rousing the will and determination for national development and promoting the strength of the great national unity bloc in combination with the power of the era; continuing to comprehensively and synchronously accelerate the cause of reform; constructing and firmly safeguarding the Fatherland and maintaining a peaceful and stable environment; and striving to turn Vietnam into a developed, socialist-oriented nation by the middle of the 21st century.”

With the motto “Solidarity - Democracy - Discipline - Creativeness - Development”, the 13th National Party Congress will review not only the implementation of the Resolution of the 12th National Party Congress but also 35 years of implementing the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) process, 30 years of implementing the 1991 Political Platform, 10 years of implementing the amended Political Platform (supplemented and developed in 2011) and the National Socio-economic Development Strategy 2011-2020; setting out socio-economic development orientations and tasks for 2021-2025 (the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification); and determining goals and orientations to 2030 (the 100th founding anniversary of the Party) and a vision for national development to 2045 (the 100th founding anniversary of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam). These are important milestones in the development process of the Party, the people, and the nation, with the significance of defining orientations and strategic visions for national development in the new era.

The 13th National Party Congress will review Party building work and the leadership of the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee, defining directions and tasks of Party building in the new tenure; assess the performance of the 12th-tenure Party Statutes; and elect the Party Central Committee for the 13th tenure.

On behalf of the Presidium of the 13th National Party Congress, Politburo member and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivered the opening remarks.

The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam holds the great historical responsibility for the Fatherland, people and nation not only in the next five years, but also in the following decades and for future generations, said Politburo member, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

PM Phuc stressed that with the sound directions, strong aspiration for development and high political determination, the entire Party, people and army will certainly gain new development achievements for a prosperous and happy Vietnam which can stand walk abreast with powerful countries worldwide.

At the opening ceremony, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, who is also head of the subcommittee in charge of documents, presented the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee’s report on documents submitted to the 13th National Party Congress, focusing on a number of common and basic issues that clear up the major content and important highlights for the congress to consider, discuss, and give decisive opinions.

On preparing the draft documents for the congress, the top leader said that, over the past two years, sub-committees have closely coordinated with research agencies, ministries, and sectors at the central level and Party committees at all levels and local administrations to organise nearly 60 conferences, workshops, and seminars and establish 50 working delegations to make field trips and consult former Party and State leaders and experts. Numerous seminars with the World Bank and several other international organisations were also held, while two delegations were arranged to gather experience from abroad.

Draft reports were amended many times and sent to seek feedback from National Assembly deputies, the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, and other organisations and agencies.

Looking back on the 12th tenure and 35 years of the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) process, the Party General Secretary said that, over the last five years, grasping the advantages and opportunities, and overcoming the challenges and hardships, particularly the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters, the entire Party, people, and army have upheld a spirit of patriotism, solidarity, determination, mettle, and creativeness to work relentlessly and gain a number of very important and comprehensive achievements. Thanks to such efforts, the country has witnessed robust and sustainable growth with heightened trust among the people in the Party, State, and the socialist regime.

The Party leader expressed his belief that with a right direction in line with the rules, the cohesion of the Party policies and people’s aspirations, the promotion of the great national unity bloc and the strong desire to rise up as well as high political determination, the entire Party, people, and army is certain to achieve new growth miracles towards the goal of “wealthy people and a strong, democratic, equal and civilised country”, thus taking steady steps towards socialism and successfully turning the wish of President Ho Chi Minh and the aspirations of the whole nation into reality.

Following the opening ceremony, Tran Quoc Vuong, member of the Politburo and permanent member of the 12th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, delivered a report reviewing the leadership and direction of the 12th Party Central Committee.

In the afternoon, the congress worked in groups to discuss the draft documents./.

