Politics Cambodia congratulates Party chief on re-election Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and President of the Cambodian People's Party and Prime Minister Hun Sen have extended their congratulations to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on his re-election as the Party chief of Vietnam.

Politics Top Vietnamese leader receives congratulations from Chinese counterpart General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory message to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President Nguyen Phu Trong on his re-election as General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee for the 13th tenure.

Politics Lao leaders extend congratulations to Party General Secretary on re-election Lao Party General Secretary and Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, and State President Bounnhang Vorachith have sent messages of congratulations to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on his re-election as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee for 13th tenure.