13th National Party Congress brings confidence: Singaporean-Vietnamese professor
The closing session of the 13th National Party Congress in Hanoi on February 1. (Photo: VNA)Singapore (VNA) – The just-concluded 13th National Party Congress went smoothly despite fresh COVID-19 outbreaks, bringing about confidence, and it can be viewed as an initial success, Vu Minh Khuong, an associate professor at Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore, told Vietnam News Agency.
Vietnam is making remarkable steps towards economic integration, he noted, adding that there is a new atmosphere of reform in Vietnam, which can be called the second “Doi Moi” (Renewal) period, as all people and the entire Party are being well aware of the nation’s resurgence towards prosperity, to turn Vietnam into a developed country by 2045 on the occasion of the 100th National Independence Day.
In such context, Vietnam should prioritise forming an excellent administration that meets people’s expectation and is capable of managing the entire development process, he suggested.
Speaking of foreign affairs, Khuong said Vietnam should promote comprehensive relations with the US, Japan, China, the EU, and Southeast Asian nations, not only in diplomacy but also economy and security, in order to maximise the benefits./.