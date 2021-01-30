Politics Congratulations keep coming in to National Party Congress Messages and letters of congratulations from political parties, international organisations and friends across continents keep coming in to the ongoing 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

Politics Worldwide political parties, organisations, friends wish Party Congress a great success Political parties, organisations and international friends from around the globe have continued offering congratulations to the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

Politics Embassy establishes itself as useful link between Vietnam and African friends For the time ahead, the Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria, which is also in charge of Senegal, Mali, Niger, and the Western Sahara, is set to continue performing well its role as a bridge linking Vietnam and African nations and disseminating the Party and State’s guidelines and policies to Vietnamese expatriates there, said Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Vinh.

Politics St. Petersburg webinar marks 71st anniversary of Vietnam-Russia ties The Committee for External Relations of St. Petersburg on January 29 hosted a webinar to mark the 71st anniversary of diplomatic ties between Russia and Vietnam (1950-2021).