In his presentation, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien pointed out the achievements and limitations in culture and human development over recent times.He suggested cultural building in politics and economy, with attention paid to cultural building in the Party, State agencies, and mass organisations, which, he said, is a crucial factor in building a pure and strong political system.Developing cultural industries is needed to create cultural products and services by Vietnamese people and for Vietnamese people, which will help promote Vietnamese culture, and turn cultural potential into socio-economic resources, the official said.Thien proposed enhancing the Party’s leadership of the development of Vietnamese culture and people in the new era, and improving the efficiency of State management in culture, saying that cultural development should be in tandem with political development./.