Buenos Aires (VNA) – Latin American press on January 25 highlighted the opening of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, which draws the participation of 1,587 delegates representing nearly 5.2 million Party members across the nation.



The website of Telesur, a terrestrial and satellite television network headquartered in Caracas, Venezuela, described the congress as an important political event that takes place every five years in Vietnam.



The congress will last until February 2 under the theme of “Solidarity, Democracy, Discipline, Creativeness and Development”, it said, laying stress on the main topics of the congress which includes reviewing the implementation of the 12th National Party Congress’s Resolution in association with assessing the 35-year renewal cause, and defining socio-economic development orientations and tasks for 2021 - 2025, as well as goals and orientations for 2030 and a national development vision to 2045.



Besides, the congress will look into the Party building work implemented from the 12th National Party Congress, it said.



Meanwhile, Infobae news website and TN television channel of Argentina also covered the event, saying Vietnamese Party and State leaders paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, who found the Communist Party of Vietnam in 1930, at his mausoleum in Hanoi ahead of the opening ceremony.



According to Infobae and TN, during the nine-day event, delegates will focus on evaluating the attained achievements, outlining orientations and tasks for national development, and electing key leaders for the new five-year tenure./.

VNA