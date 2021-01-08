13th National Party Congress: greetings from political parties in Latin America
Many political parties in Latin America have sent congratulatory letters to the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and Vietnamese people ahead of the CPV’s 13th National Congress slated for January 25 to February 2.
A plenary session of the CPV Central Committee - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Many political parties in Latin America have sent congratulatory letters to the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and Vietnamese people ahead of the CPV’s 13th National Congress slated for January 25 to February 2.
In its message, the Brazilian Communist Party (PCB) lauded the CPV’s efforts to prepare for the congress, especially in the context of the serious impacts brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters.
The PCB showed its hope that during its 13th Congress, the CPV will outline national development orientations to gain greater achievements in the socialism building process. It also affirmed its commitment to boosting friendship and solidarity between the two Parties and peoples.
The Communist Party of Argentina (PCA) said in its greeting letter that the targets the CPV set forth for the 13th Congress demonstrate the Vietnamese Revolution’s success over the past decades of nation building and safeguarding.
The PCA emphasized that the achievements gained by Vietnam in the over 30-year renewal process would be a foundation for the country to work on development plans for the next five years, towards the celebration of the 100th founding anniversary of the CPV (2030) and the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now Socialist Republic of Vietnam) (2045).
Meanwhile, the Solidarity Party of Argentina (PSOL) stressed the significance of the 13th Congress for Vietnam’s development in the coming years, amidst complicated and unpredictable developments in the international situation.
The Communist Party of Uruguay (PCU) lauded the sound leadership of the CPV during Vietnam’s past struggle for national liberation as well as the current national building and safeguarding cause.
It affirmed that under the leadership of the CPV, the Vietnamese people are the role model for the world in terms of organisation and discipline in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The party expressed its belief that the 13th Congress will be a premise for Vietnam to further promote economic development and improve its people’s living conditions./.