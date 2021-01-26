World CPV’s leadership plays crucial role in Vietnam’s achievements: Thai scholar Political stability under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is one of the most fundamental reasons behind Vietnam’s great development in all aspects over the past years and its increasingly important role in the region and the world, a Thai scholar has said.

Vietnam attends APF executive board's annual meeting The Vietnamese sub-committee, as the Vice President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophone (APF) for the 2019-2021 tenure, attended the APF executive board's annual meeting, which convened virtually on January 25.

National Party Congress opens in Hanoi The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) officially opened in Hanoi on January 26, with the participation of 1,587 delegates representing more than 5.1 million Party members nationwide.