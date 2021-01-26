13th National Party Congress holds great historical responsibility: PM
Politburo member, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivers the opening remarks of the 13th National Party Congress on January 26 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam holds the great historical responsibility for the Fatherland, people and nation not only in the next five years, but also in the following decades and for future generations, said Politburo member, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
On behalf of the Presidium of the 13th National Party Congress, Politburo member and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivered the remarks at the opening ceremony of the congress at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi on the morning of January 26.
PM Phuc said that the congress is taking place in the context that the country is facing both challenges and opportunities, with various new strategic issues needed to be solved, from complicatedly developing regional and international situations to global challenges on climate change, natural disasters and diseases, and impact of scientific and technological advances.
The congress is held at a time when the entire Party, people and army have successfully implemented many guidelines, targets and tasks set in the Resolution of the 12th National Party Congress, contributing to great and significant achievements gained during 35 years of renewal, 30 years of implementing the 1991 Political Platform, 10 years of implementing the 2011 Platform, and in the implementation of the 2011-2020 Socio-economic Development Strategy, PM Phuc said.
He also stressed the need to admit shortcomings and weaknesses which need to be addressed in the next five years to realise the aspiration of a powerful and prosperous Vietnam by 2045.
The PM said that the congress is to review 35 years of the renewal process, 30 years of implementing the 1991 Political Platform, 10 years of implementing the 2011 Platform, and the implementation of the 2011-2020 socio-economic development strategy, and set out socio-economic development orientations and tasks for 2021-2025, as well as targets and directions until 2030 with a vision to 2045.
The opening ceremony of the 13th National Party Congress (Photo: VNA)With the motto “Solidarity - Democracy - Discipline - Creativeness - Development,” the 13th National Party Congress shows the mettle, unyielding will and determination of the whole nation to advance forwards, for the goal of wealthy people, a strong, democratic, equal and civilised nation.”
PM Phuc stressed that with the sound directions, strong aspiration for development and high political determination, the entire Party, people and army will certainly gain new development achievements for a prosperous and happy Vietnam which can stand walk abreast with powerful countries worldwide./.