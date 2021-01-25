World Thailand to start COVID-19 vaccination next month Thailand on January 25 announced it will begin the national COVID-19 vaccination programme in February by administering 50,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine to high-risk groups.

World Cambodia to have trade, labour courts by this year’s end Cambodia’s Minister of Justice Koeut Rith has directed the formation of two committees to begin the process of establishing separate courts for commercial and labour disputes, Phnom Penh Post reported on January 25.

World Russia’s news agency highlights Vietnam’s 35 years of renovation Russian news agency Sputnik has published an article by Taras Ivanov highlighting Vietnam’s 35 years of renovation under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam.