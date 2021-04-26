13th National Party Congress’ outcomes informed to Japanese Communist Party
Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung on April 26 chaired a teleconference to inform the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) on the outcomes of the 13th National Party Congress.
(Photo: VNA)
Attending the meeting on the Japanese side was Vice Chairman of the Presidium of the JCP and head of its International Department Ogata Yasuo.
Trung thanked the JCP Central Committee and JCP Chairman Shii Kazuo for extending congratulations on the success of the congress and the re-election of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.
He briefed the Japanese side on outcomes of the congress as well as main contents of the congress’ documents regarding various issues such as socio-economic development, Party and political system building, Vietnam’s foreign policies and future development orientations.
Trung underlined that the congress has an important significance, with the continued application and development of the Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh thought. It set the goal of developing the country to 2025 and 2030 with a vision to 2045, he added.
He said that Vietnam continues implementing the consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralism, diversification of external relations, active and proactive integration into the world, maintenance of a environment of peace and stability, thus enhancing the country’s position and prestige on the international arena.
Trung affirmed that the Communist Party of Vietnam attaches importance to the traditional friendship with the JCP as well as the Vietnam-Japan relations, while expressing his hope that the two Parties and countries will continue to strengthen their partnership in the new situation.
He proposed a number of specific orientations and measures to promote the relations between the two Parties and nations in the near future.
For his part, Ogata Yasuo once again congratulated the CPV on the success of the 13th National Party Congress, saying the information of the congress’ outcomes to the JCP shows the Party, State and people of Vietnam’s appreciation for the JCP as well as the friendship between the two countries' people.
He agreed with Trung’s proposal on the promotion of bilateral relations, expressing his belief that under the leadership of the CPV, Vietnamese people will successfully implement the congress’ Resolution and gain new achievements in national reform and socialism building, thus playing a positive role in consolidating peace, security and development in the region and the world.
At the meeting, the two sides also discussed a number of regional and international matters of shared concern./.