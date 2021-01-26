World Foreign experts herald Vietnam’s successes Global media and foreign experts have expressed their high regard for Vietnam’s success in improving its prestige and touched on the major aspects of the 13th National Party Congress.

World Czech media spotlights Vietnam’s rising position, achievements Media reports in the Czech Republic have highlighted Vietnam’s rising position and recent development achievements, as well as the flourishing development of the traditional friendship between the two countries, on the occasion of the ongoing 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

World Reporters pin high hopes on Vietnam’s future Vietnam has conditions and potential to become a developed country in the future as it boasts rich resources and abundant labour, high education lever, geographical advantages connecting Asia and the world, efficient government and patriotic citizens.

World French media highlight “historic trial” of lawsuit against US AO/Dioxin producers The trial of Vietnamese-Frenchwoman Tran To Nga’s lawsuit against 14 American Agent Orange (AO)/Dioxin producers, which opened in France on January 25, has grabbed the attention of local media, which has called it “historic”.