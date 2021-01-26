13th National Party Congress receives wide coverage on international media
Major news agencies and newspapers in the region and the world have run many stories analysing the significance and importance of the 13th National Party Congress to Vietnam in both political and economic aspects.
Hanoi (VNA) – Major news agencies and newspapers in the region and the world have run many stories analysing the significance and importance of the 13th National Party Congress to Vietnam in both political and economic aspects.
News website channelnewsasia.com quoted Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong’s speech at the congress’ opening ceremony before nearly 1,600 delegates, highlighting that the outstanding economic development and successful control of COVID-19 pandemic were the major achievements of Vietnam last year.
Vietnam has developed fast and sustainably, reinforcing people’s trust in the Party, State and socialist administration, the top leader of Vietnam was quoted as saying, adding that the growth quality remains stable, while the macro-economy has been steady, and inflation has been kept at a low level.
Thailand’s Bangkok Post also spotlighted economic achievements of Vietnam in 2020, noting that the country posted gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of 2.91 percent while many countries in the region suffered economic downturn.
Meanwhile, the US’ Washington Post quoted Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong as saying that globalization and the global integration are on the right track, but are facing the rise of nationalism, strategic competition and economic competition.
At the same time, Malaysia’s The Star newspaper quoted Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s opening speech, highlighting that the congress is taking place in the context of a mixture of opportunities and challenges, along with many new strategic issues such as climate changes, natural disasters, pandemic and impacts of advanced science and technology on socio-economic life in the country and the world.
The opening of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam on January 26 also received attention from Japanese media.
The Kyodo News reported that the congress is the most important event of the Southeast Asian nation, during which not only personnel matter will be discussed, but political, diplomatic and economic strategies will also be decided.
It noted that under the leadership of the CPV, Vietnam has successfully controlled COVID-19 with less than 2,000 infections, while the economy still expanded 2.91 percent in 2020.
Japan’s national broadcaster NHK quoted the speech of the Vietnamese Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong as saying that in the past five years, the country maintained average economic growth of 5.9 percent.
The NHK said the congress will run until February 2 with delegates shaping the policies for the next five years and electing leaders of the party in the next tenure.
Alongside, the Nikkei Asia newspaper posted an article by Tamoya Onishi on the congress, underlining the significance of the event. It noted that each Party congress in history marked an important change to Vietnam, one example of which was the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) cause and market opening policy launched during the sixth congress in 1986.
The article said that the CPV sets a target of 6.5-7 percent of growth averagely each year in the next five years, and turning Vietnam into a developed country by 2045.
The same day, France’s AFP news agency quoted experts as saying that despite the challenging world outlook, the new leaders of Vietnam will optimise the economic and political advantages from the country’s success in COVID-19 control./.
News website channelnewsasia.com quoted Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong’s speech at the congress’ opening ceremony before nearly 1,600 delegates, highlighting that the outstanding economic development and successful control of COVID-19 pandemic were the major achievements of Vietnam last year.
Vietnam has developed fast and sustainably, reinforcing people’s trust in the Party, State and socialist administration, the top leader of Vietnam was quoted as saying, adding that the growth quality remains stable, while the macro-economy has been steady, and inflation has been kept at a low level.
Thailand’s Bangkok Post also spotlighted economic achievements of Vietnam in 2020, noting that the country posted gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of 2.91 percent while many countries in the region suffered economic downturn.
Meanwhile, the US’ Washington Post quoted Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong as saying that globalization and the global integration are on the right track, but are facing the rise of nationalism, strategic competition and economic competition.
At the same time, Malaysia’s The Star newspaper quoted Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s opening speech, highlighting that the congress is taking place in the context of a mixture of opportunities and challenges, along with many new strategic issues such as climate changes, natural disasters, pandemic and impacts of advanced science and technology on socio-economic life in the country and the world.
The opening of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam on January 26 also received attention from Japanese media.
The Kyodo News reported that the congress is the most important event of the Southeast Asian nation, during which not only personnel matter will be discussed, but political, diplomatic and economic strategies will also be decided.
It noted that under the leadership of the CPV, Vietnam has successfully controlled COVID-19 with less than 2,000 infections, while the economy still expanded 2.91 percent in 2020.
Japan’s national broadcaster NHK quoted the speech of the Vietnamese Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong as saying that in the past five years, the country maintained average economic growth of 5.9 percent.
The NHK said the congress will run until February 2 with delegates shaping the policies for the next five years and electing leaders of the party in the next tenure.
Alongside, the Nikkei Asia newspaper posted an article by Tamoya Onishi on the congress, underlining the significance of the event. It noted that each Party congress in history marked an important change to Vietnam, one example of which was the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) cause and market opening policy launched during the sixth congress in 1986.
The article said that the CPV sets a target of 6.5-7 percent of growth averagely each year in the next five years, and turning Vietnam into a developed country by 2045.
The same day, France’s AFP news agency quoted experts as saying that despite the challenging world outlook, the new leaders of Vietnam will optimise the economic and political advantages from the country’s success in COVID-19 control./.