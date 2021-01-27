13th National Party Congress – the key to the future: Venezuelan diplomat
Venezuelan Ambassador to Vietnam Tatiana Josefina Pugh Moreno has praised the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) over the past 91 years, while emphasising the significance of the 13th National Party Congress to the future of Vietnam.
Venezuelan Ambassador to Vietnam Tatiana Josefina Pugh Moreno (Photo: VNA)
In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the ongoing 13th National Party Congress, the diplomat said that this political event brings great expectations not only to the Vietnamese people but also other countries in the world, especially for those having close relations with Vietnam like Venezuela.
She attributed Vietnam's recent achievements, especially in economic recovery, COVID-19 prevention and anti-corruption, to the CPV’s sound leadership.
She spoke highly of Vietnam’s preparations for the important event.
Regarding draft documents submitted to the Congress, the ambassador expressed her impression on the methodical preparation in almost all contents, demonstrating democracy, wisdom and creativeness of the entire Party and people.
Apart from reviewing the implementation of the Resolution of 12th National Party Congress and 35 years of the Doi moi (Renewal) process, the congress will set tasks and orientations in the future, according to Pugh Moreno.
Therefore, the 13th National Party Congress is the key to the future, she affirmed.
Vietnam is also an active and responsible member of the international community, she said, affirming that the country’s role and position is increasingly consolidated in the international arena. Vietnam successfully undertook the ASEAN Chairmanship 2020, and served as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.
She expressed her belief that the CPV, with Ho Chi Minh's thought, will continue leading the country to new victories, prosperity and development, and the Congress will be a success and bring many lessons to the world./.