– The 13th National Women’s Congress opened at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi on March 10, with the participation of 959 official delegates representing women of all classes across the country.Addressing the event, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked the Vietnam Women’s Union to firmly grasp and concretise views, guidelines and policies of the Party, continue to consolidate its organisational structure and renovate the operation method to become a professional and effective organisation for women’s comprehensive development and the country’s strength and prosperity.