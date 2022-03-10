13th National Women’s Congress opens in Hanoi
The 13th National Women’s Congress opened at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi on March 10, with the participation of 959 official delegates representing women of all classes across the country.
Addressing the event, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked the Vietnam Women’s Union to firmly grasp and concretise views, guidelines and policies of the Party, continue to consolidate its organisational structure and renovate the operation method to become a professional and effective organisation for women’s comprehensive development and the country’s strength and prosperity.
He expressed the belief that after this congress, officials and members of the union will have new awareness and spirit, thus creating a new development momentum for women's movement in the country.
In the last term, the Party and State continued to issue and implement guidelines and policies on gender equality and for the development of women, she said.
The Secretariat of the Party Central Committee has issued Directive 21-CT/TW on continuing to promote women-related affairs in the new situation.
In the context of complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnamese women from all walks of life are both important participants in preventing and controlling the pandemic, and beneficiaries of timely and practical support policies.
According to Vice President of the VWU Do Thi Thu Thao, under the leadership of the Party, all classes of women nationwide have united and made great efforts to create great achievements in all fields.
Vietnam has recorded remarkable progresses in implementing national goals on gender equality, creating conditions and opportunities for women to affirm their important role in family and society, Thao said.
In the next term, the VWU’s Central Committee will continue to closely follow and concretise the Party's guidelines and policies and the task of socio-economic development and national defence; promote creativity, self-reliance, and solidarity of women; and take care of and protect their rights and legitimate interests, thus further upholding the fine tradition of Vietnamese women./.
Delegates to the congress (Photo: VNA)In her opening remarks, Ha Thi Nga, President of the VWU highlighted the significance of the event, saying that this is an important political event and a great festival for Vietnamese women nationwide.
Participants at the event (Photo: VNA)The Government also issued the National Strategy on Gender Equality for the 2011-2020 period and approved national target programmes with many important contents, creating opportunities to support women's comprehensive development and step by step promoting gender equality in a substantive manner.
(Photo: VNA)Activities of the VWU’s chapters have been renovated, gradually meeting practical requirements and closely following the intimate needs of women and the political tasks of localities and units, Nga affirmed.
